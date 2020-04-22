AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19
- 3 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The donation consisted of 4 070 N95 and three-ply masks, 33 200 pairs of latex gloves, 200 pairs of goggles, 20 000 alcohol swabs and 10 litres of anti-bacterial soap, altogether valued at ZWL$1 649 804.
Handing over the equipment to ministry officials at the association's Harare offices, AHFoZ chief executive Shylet Sanyanga said the bulk of the items donated was personal protective equipment, as AHFoZ and its members wanted to contribute to ensuring that health professionals on the frontline were protected against the deadly virus.
She said members of AHFoZ, which is the umbrella body for the country's medical aid societies, were conscious of the fact that they were in the health business and that the battle against COVID-19 was not for government alone.
It was in the light of this that AHFoZ had mobilised resources to assist in the fight against COVID 19.
"We know that the task at hand is huge and that this donation might appear small in comparison to the task. However, it is a sincere gesture to demonstrate the commitment of AHFoZ to complementing government's efforts in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to complement these efforts," she said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles