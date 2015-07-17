Home | World | Africa | Linda Masarira writes letter to Mnangagwa...calls him a geriatric

LEAD President Linda Masarira has appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to assist pensioners who are being paid an equivalent of US$3 per month.

Masarira said the pensioners are victims of the Zuva judgment.

On 17th July 2015, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe delivered a judgment in Don Nyamande and Another v Zuva Petroleum (Private) Limited: SC 43/15 to the effect that in terms of our common law, the employer had a right to terminate a permanent employment contract on notice.

Read Masarira's letter below:

Dear Mnangagwa

Former mining industry pensioners are receiving RTGS$197.98 pension payoutd yet the mining industry minimum wage is around 7500 rtgs. This situation is not unique to the Mining Industry Pensions Fund as most pensioners are receiving less than usd3 equivalent

This is the reality of how pension funds are treating pensioners and those who were victims of the infamous Zuva Judgement.

The Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare is doing justice to the plight of pensioners who are geriatrics like yourself Mr Mnangagwa. Show your people leadership.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...