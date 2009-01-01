MRP announces its new leadership
1. President
Moyo Mqondisi
2.National Chairperson
Ndebele Mqondisi
3. National Secretary General
Mhlanga Ackim
4. Deputy National Secretary General
Nkomo Sakhile
5. National Treasure General
Maladzi Brighton Itutheng
6. National Organizer
Xaba Partone
7. National spokesperson
Moyo Velile
8. Foreign Affairs Secretary
Fuyana Alphous
9. National Secretary for Security( responsible for party structures)
Mhlanga Mxolisi
The NEC further made the following appointment in the National executive Committee.
10. Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development
Maphosa Bafundi
11. Deputy Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development
Ncube Virginia
12. Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce
Dube Nhlanhla Galimani
13. Deputy Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce
Nyoni Bekezela
14. Secretary for Health
Ndlovu Ree
15.Deputy Secretary for Health
Jele Robert
16. Secretary for Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Ndlovu Mnqobi
17. Deputy Secretary for Legal and Constitution Affairs
Nyoni Nkosikhona
18. Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure Development
Khumalo Ademosi
19. Deputy Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure development.
Nyoni Sithembakuye
20. Secretary for Labour, Affirmative Action and Physically challenged
Mafu Rebecca
21. Deputy Secretary for Labour, Affirmative action and Physically challenged
Ndlovu Majahamahle
22. Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare
Mpofu Phindile
23. Deputy Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare
Nkomazana Sicelimpilo
24. Secretary for National Affairs.
Moyo Vincent
25. Deputy Secretary for National Affairs
Ndlovu Vuyani
26. Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation
Tshele Bhekimpi
27. Deputy Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation
Nkala Sandile
28. Secretary for water, lands, climate and Agriculture
Ncube Yenzani
29. Deputy Secretary for Water, lands, climate and Agriculture
Mkhwananzi David
30. Secretary for Sports
Sibanda Nkosikhona
31. Deputy Secretary for Sports
Ncube Zodwa
32. Secretary for mining and Natural resources
Moyo Maxwell Mandlenkosi
33. Deputy Secretary for mining and Natural resources
Mguni Ntombizodwa
34. Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture
Ndiweni Velaphi
35. Deputy Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture
Siqhoza Ndebele Sithembile
36. Secretary for Finance and Economic development.
Caretaker Secretary Maladzi Brighton Ithuteng
37. Secretary for Defense and State Security
Caretaker Secretary- Mhlanga Mxolisi
38. Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs
Ngwenya Paul
39. Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs
Mpofu Ngqabutho
These appointments are with immediate effect.
