MRP announces its new leadership

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 hours 12 minutes ago
The office of the National Secretary General would like to advise all media houses, Structures, Stakeholders and the MRP Membership in General that the National Executive Committee has reaffirmed the following positions in the National Executive committee.

1. President
Moyo Mqondisi

2.National Chairperson
 Ndebele Mqondisi

3. National Secretary General
Mhlanga Ackim

4. Deputy National Secretary General
 Nkomo Sakhile

5. National Treasure General
Maladzi Brighton Itutheng

6. National Organizer
 Xaba Partone

7. National spokesperson
 Moyo Velile

8. Foreign Affairs Secretary
Fuyana Alphous

 9. National Secretary for Security( responsible for party structures)
 Mhlanga Mxolisi

The NEC further made the following appointment in the National executive Committee.

10. Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development
Maphosa Bafundi

11. Deputy Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development
Ncube Virginia
 

12. Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce
Dube Nhlanhla Galimani

13. Deputy Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce
Nyoni Bekezela
 

14. Secretary for Health
Ndlovu Ree
 

15.Deputy Secretary for Health
Jele Robert

16. Secretary for Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Ndlovu Mnqobi
 

 17. Deputy Secretary for Legal and Constitution Affairs
Nyoni Nkosikhona
 

18. Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure Development
Khumalo Ademosi
 

19. Deputy Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure development.
Nyoni Sithembakuye

20. Secretary for Labour, Affirmative Action and Physically challenged
Mafu Rebecca


21. Deputy Secretary for Labour, Affirmative action and Physically challenged
Ndlovu Majahamahle

22. Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare
Mpofu Phindile

23. Deputy Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare
Nkomazana Sicelimpilo

24. Secretary for National Affairs.
Moyo Vincent

25. Deputy Secretary for National Affairs
Ndlovu Vuyani
 

26. Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation
Tshele Bhekimpi
 

27. Deputy Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation
Nkala Sandile

28. Secretary for water, lands, climate and Agriculture
Ncube Yenzani

29. Deputy Secretary for Water, lands, climate and Agriculture
Mkhwananzi David
 

30. Secretary for Sports
Sibanda Nkosikhona
 

31. Deputy Secretary for Sports
Ncube Zodwa

32. Secretary for mining and Natural resources
Moyo Maxwell Mandlenkosi

33. Deputy Secretary for mining and Natural resources
Mguni Ntombizodwa
 

34. Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture
Ndiweni Velaphi
 

35. Deputy Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture
Siqhoza Ndebele Sithembile

36. Secretary for Finance and Economic development.
Caretaker Secretary Maladzi Brighton Ithuteng

37. Secretary for Defense and State Security
Caretaker Secretary- Mhlanga Mxolisi

38. Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs
Ngwenya Paul
 

39. Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs
Mpofu Ngqabutho
 

These appointments are with immediate effect.

