MRP announces its new leadership

The office of the National Secretary General would like to advise all media houses, Structures, Stakeholders and the MRP Membership in General that the National Executive Committee has reaffirmed the following positions in the National Executive committee.

1. President

Moyo Mqondisi

2.National Chairperson

Ndebele Mqondisi

3. National Secretary General

Mhlanga Ackim

4. Deputy National Secretary General

Nkomo Sakhile

5. National Treasure General

Maladzi Brighton Itutheng

6. National Organizer

Xaba Partone

7. National spokesperson

Moyo Velile

8. Foreign Affairs Secretary

Fuyana Alphous

9. National Secretary for Security( responsible for party structures)

Mhlanga Mxolisi

The NEC further made the following appointment in the National executive Committee.

10. Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development

Maphosa Bafundi

11. Deputy Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Development

Ncube Virginia



12. Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce

Dube Nhlanhla Galimani

13. Deputy Secretary for Industry, Trade and Commerce

Nyoni Bekezela



14. Secretary for Health

Ndlovu Ree



15.Deputy Secretary for Health

Jele Robert

16. Secretary for Legal and Constitutional Affairs

Ndlovu Mnqobi



17. Deputy Secretary for Legal and Constitution Affairs

Nyoni Nkosikhona



18. Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure Development

Khumalo Ademosi



19. Deputy Secretary for Transport, Energy and Infrastructure development.

Nyoni Sithembakuye

20. Secretary for Labour, Affirmative Action and Physically challenged

Mafu Rebecca

21. Deputy Secretary for Labour, Affirmative action and Physically challengedNdlovu Majahamahle

22. Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare

Mpofu Phindile

23. Deputy Secretary for Gender, Youth, and child welfare

Nkomazana Sicelimpilo

24. Secretary for National Affairs.

Moyo Vincent

25. Deputy Secretary for National Affairs

Ndlovu Vuyani



26. Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation

Tshele Bhekimpi



27. Deputy Secretary for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation

Nkala Sandile

28. Secretary for water, lands, climate and Agriculture

Ncube Yenzani

29. Deputy Secretary for Water, lands, climate and Agriculture

Mkhwananzi David



30. Secretary for Sports

Sibanda Nkosikhona



31. Deputy Secretary for Sports

Ncube Zodwa

32. Secretary for mining and Natural resources

Moyo Maxwell Mandlenkosi

33. Deputy Secretary for mining and Natural resources

Mguni Ntombizodwa



34. Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture

Ndiweni Velaphi



35. Deputy Secretary for Tourism, arts and culture

Siqhoza Ndebele Sithembile

36. Secretary for Finance and Economic development.

Caretaker Secretary Maladzi Brighton Ithuteng

37. Secretary for Defense and State Security

Caretaker Secretary- Mhlanga Mxolisi

38. Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs

Ngwenya Paul



39. Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Provincial Affairs

Mpofu Ngqabutho



These appointments are with immediate effect.

