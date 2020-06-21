Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Chinese manager shoots 2 black workers in Gweru
WATCH: Chinese manager shoots 2 black workers in Gweru



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17 hours 8 minutes ago
A Gweru Chinese mine manager Zhang Xuelin has been arrested for shooting two black workers at his Reeden mine over a wage dispute.

Xuelin is said to have shot the workers, Wendy Chikwaira and Kennedy Tachiona, after they approached him demanding salaries after he had fired them from work.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has issued the following statement:
We are highly concerned about the case in which a Chinese employee of a private Chinese company near GWERU shot and injured a local employee due to a wage dispute yesterday. Although this is an isolated incident and the Embassy has no law enforcement authority over the enterprise, we firmly support Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies to transparently and openly investigate and handle the case in accordance with the law of Zimbabwe.

A chinese national has shot and injured two natives in Gweru over a salary dispute. And no arrest has bren made @ZimEye @PoliceZimbabwe @EricgonoJnr @nickmangwana @daddyhope @advocatemahere @TafadzwaChivau1 @mdc_byo_youth pic.twitter.com/6VQqGyBvvp

— Womberai The Dpt Spokes MDC YA (@mdcya_dptspokes) June 21, 2020

Any possible illegal acts and persons who violate the law should not be shielded. China and Zimbabwe have long-standing friendship and cooperation. We call upon all relevant sides to safeguard it jealously and carefully.

