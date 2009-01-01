Home | World | Africa | The latest soccer news you must know about

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, soccer leagues across the world were shut down. Things are starting to change rapidly. The world is starting to reopen and soccer is returning to the center stage. As a fan of soccer, you'll be thrilled to know that you may be able to watch live games once again. However, you may not be able to watch them in a stadium. Nevertheless, it is better than having nothing to watch at all. This week brought some big news for the world of soccer. Within this guide, you're going to learn more about this news.

Russian Soccer Mess

The Coronavirus Pandemic is not finished. There are hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases every day. So, people are not out of the woods just yet. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Russian Premier League had a Coronavirus scare. Just before a soccer match, six players with FC Rostov tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they were not allowed to play. It took two hours for the league to find a solution to the problem. So, they went out and found a bunch of teenagers to replace the lost players. As a result, Rostov ended up losing the game with a final score of 10 to 1. This ended the team's push to secure a Champions League berth.

This is giving people concerns around the world. Should American sports return when they are watered down? And, there is always a risk that they could experience the same issues. Then, there is the headache of having to deal with positive tests. When an increased number of tests are returned, it is going to be more difficult to justify returning to action.

Ken Snow Passes Away

The soccer world has lost an all-time great. Former United States international striker Ken Snow has passed away. The two-time Hermann Trophy winner played for Indiana University and was considered one of the best college soccer players of all time. On Sunday, Snow passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Ken Snow was 50 and would have turned 51 on June 23. During his time with the Hoosiers, Snow scores 84 goals in 87 matches. As a freshman, he set the record for scoring 28 goals. He holds several records in Indiana including all-time career records in points and goals scored. He went on to become a member of Soccer America's All-Century Team as well.

No American Anthem

There are been some debate that the American anthem should be played before club matches. Some support the idea but others do not. Surprisingly, Bruce Arena believes it would be inappropriate. The former coach of the United States Men's National Team is now coaching the New England Revolution. He said he thinks it would be inappropriate to play the Star-Spangled Banner before matches. Members of the United States women's national team joined the NFL's Kaepernick by kneeling during the national anthem. That resulted in United States soccer developing a policy to prevent it.

However, the policy has been repealed. As for Arena, he would say that he feels playing the national anthem before matches will put people in awkward positions. He also reminded everyone that the anthem is not played before Broadway shows or movies in a theater. He wanted it to be known that he is very patriotic. Still, he doesn't think playing the national anthem before a baseball of MLS game is appropriate.

Soccer Returning To New York

Finally, it has been announced that soccer will be returning to the state of New York. Early this year, the state was forced to shut down all sports events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The state was paralyzed since it was one of the hardest-hit areas in the world. Nevertheless, things are starting to improve and there is good news for soccer fans living in New York. It has been announced that New York will allow soccer to restart on the week of July 6. Brendan Murphy who works with the Delaware Soccer Club has revealed that the team has conducted 13 training sessions a week on Zoom.

Now, they'll be allowed to hit the field once again. New York fans can rejoice since soccer is back.

