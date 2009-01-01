Home | World | Africa | Female cop 'steals' 12 cattle

A Mahuhwe cop together with her five accomplices were arraigned before a Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso yesterday.

Grace Mafukidze (35) and her accomplices Munyaradzi Zhoya(41),Motion Mhere (35),Tobias Sunhu (40),Martha Mwande (31) and Takaedza Gurupira (39) pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were remanded in custody to July 1.

The state led by Albert Mazhindu alleged on June 11 the accused hatched a plan to steal the 12 cattle from Simbarashe Batiya from Chapeerera village in Chidodo and drove them to Gurupira village.

Upon arrival at Gurupira village they were assisted Mafukidze to facilitate a clearance letter.

After the cattle were cleared they were then sold in Norton at Bellevue abatour.

Police investigations led the arrests of the suspects.

