Home | World | Africa | Female cop 'steals' 12 cattle
The latest soccer news you must know about
WATCH: General SB Moyo throws Delish Nguwaya under the bus

Female cop 'steals' 12 cattle



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Mahuhwe cop together with her five accomplices were arraigned  before a Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso yesterday.

Grace Mafukidze (35)  and her accomplices Munyaradzi Zhoya(41),Motion Mhere (35),Tobias Sunhu (40),Martha Mwande (31) and Takaedza Gurupira (39) pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were remanded in custody to July 1.

The state led by Albert Mazhindu alleged on June 11 the accused hatched a plan to steal the 12 cattle from Simbarashe Batiya from Chapeerera village in Chidodo and drove them to Gurupira village.

Upon arrival at Gurupira village they were assisted Mafukidze to facilitate a clearance letter.

After the cattle were cleared they were then sold in Norton at Bellevue abatour.

Police investigations led the arrests of the suspects.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182