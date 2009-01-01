Home | World | Africa | WATCH: General SB Moyo throws Delish Nguwaya under the bus

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Major General Sibusiso Moyo has denied social media reports that jailed businessman Delish Nguwaya is a holder of a diplomatic passport.

In a statement issued on Monday, General Moyo said his ministry has it on good authority that Nguwaya is a holder of a normal green passport.

He invited anyone with evidence to contact his office.

Over the weekend former tourism minister, Walter Mzembi demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa explain how a man with a chequered history could acquire the precious document.

Nguwaya is currently in remand prison after he was denied bail when he was arrested over a week ago on charges of fraudulently acquiring a US$42 million tender to supply Covid-19 testing kits and equipment to the government.

He is also accused of lying that Drax International, a company in which he is the local country representative, was a pharmaceutical company when the firm was only involved in consultancy work.

"Mr. President! Please explain why this thief holds a diplomatic passport?" Mzembi asked.

"Despite repeated pleas and submissions for Oliver Mtukudzi to the then Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mmbengegwi to consider a diplomatic passport for this cultural icon (Mtukudzi), my ministry and ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority), were given a flat NO. Uyu (Nguwaya) akazokosha kupfura Tuku nhai? (So, Nguwaya is more important than Tuku!"

