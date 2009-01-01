Zimbabwe's security forces on high alert
The security sector is on high alert amid fears among authorities of crippling mass protests by the ZCTU. This comes after the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association staged demonstrations in Masvingo yesterday over poor salaries.
ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said the union was mobilising workers for peaceful demonstrations and it is prepared for a long-protracted struggle.
