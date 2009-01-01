Where are we going as a Zimbabwe nation?
Mnangagwa promised to move mountains within days, but failed to move even an anthill. There is absolutely little to celebrate about his leadership.
The electorate has given up on him. Mnangagwa failed to turn around the economy. Prices of basic commodities are skyrocketing. Unemployment remained at 90%. The anticorruption dragnet failed to capture the "big fish", particularly those allegedly in the Lacoste faction, rendering it a witch-hunt.He only managed to restore order on the roads by removing the menacing and unwanted police roadblocks.
On the farms, he has done completely nothing to stick to the one family, one farm policy. No land audit, nothing. The late former President Robert Mugabe and others allegedly own more than a dozen farms. Once productive commercial farms remain idle. No farm has been downsized. Where are we going as a nation? It's all talk, talk and talk, but no action.
That is waste of time and government resources. Instead of Mnangagwa working towards the upliftment of people's lives, it is now clear that he is involved in corruption and grand looting of State resources.
No one disputes the fact that the majority now want Mnangagwa out. He has reached his dead end after a mediocre performance since the celebrated November 2017 power-grab from Mugabe.
