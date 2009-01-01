PHOTO: Gideon Gono's weight loss picture breaks the internet
- 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In 2019 Gono told Nehanda Radio that his weight loss was a result of discipline.
"It's a journey characterized by discipline, dedication to a voluntary cause, determination to achieve one's set goals and objectives, good dieting where one eats to live not live to eat as I used to do, good sleeping habits, persistent and irritating frequency in the gym and on road-walks and runs.
"I invested a lot in a home gym and hired a well-known personal trainer by the name Kenny Murungweni aka in the fitness circles as The Rambo. We have literally been training every day for the past 8 months and our mutual addiction to the fitness cause is now legendary among my friends and family. Those around me get my V11s or workout evidence on a daily basis." Gono said then.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles