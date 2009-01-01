Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Gideon Gono's weight loss picture breaks the internet
Where are we going as a Zimbabwe nation?
Temba Mliswa defends Kuda Tagwirei

PHOTO: Gideon Gono's weight loss picture breaks the internet



A photo of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr Gideon Gono who seems to have lost weight has gone viral on the internet.

In 2019 Gono told Nehanda Radio that his weight loss was a result of discipline.

"It's a journey characterized by discipline, dedication to a voluntary cause, determination to achieve one's set goals and objectives, good dieting where one eats to live not live to eat as I used to do, good sleeping habits, persistent and irritating frequency in the gym and on road-walks and runs.

"I invested a lot in a home gym and hired a well-known personal trainer by the name Kenny Murungweni aka in the fitness circles as The Rambo. We have literally been training every day for the past 8 months and our mutual addiction to the fitness cause is now legendary among my friends and family. Those around me get my V11s or workout evidence on a daily basis." Gono said then.

