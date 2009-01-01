Home | World | Africa | Temba Mliswa defends Kuda Tagwirei

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswea has defended President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and Zanu PF benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei after reports that he could soon become Zimbabwe's biggest gold buyer after getting a special permit from Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

Writing on Twitter, Mliswa said Zimbabweans need more people like Tagwirei to get gold buying licenses because majority of license holders are not black people.

Said Mliswa, "They are 29 individuals&7 companies with gold buying licenses in the country and the majority are not blacks. Many are shady fellows like Pastor Paul who just come to expropriate foreign currency and gold to the detriment of the country's economy.

"It's about time we scrutinise ourselves and how we are approaching the mining sector and empowering local people. There is need for due diligence when granting these licenses so that the country benefits. It's much better to promote local business people than shady foreigners.

"This country needs more Masiyiwas, Tagwireis, Shinga Mutasas and so forth. If you see the list of the richest people in this country, it's full of whites and Indians. So what do we really control at the end of the day? Thus my argument is that we need to push for more blacks."

According to Zimlive Tagwirei's Landela Mining Venture has hammered out a deal with Fidelity which will see the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe, where Tagwirei has a majority 30 percent shareholding through Akribos Wealth Managers (Pvt) Ltd, turning a section of its banking halls into specialised gold-buying and handling centres.

