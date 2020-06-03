Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe embassy reopens in SA

ZIMBABWE'S consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, has resumed the issuance of Temporary Travel Documents (TTDs) and repatriation certificates which had been suspended owing to a coronavirus (Covid-19) suspected case at the consulate's offices.

This comes as over 13 000 Zimbabweans have returned home from abroad as many have lost their sources of income due to measures introduced to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, including national lockdowns.

"Reference is made to the consulate's public notice dated June 3, 2020, relating to the temporary suspension of all visits to the consulate.

"Members of the public are hereby advised that while the consulate remains closed under level 3 of the lockdown in South Africa, it is now open for urgent consular cases such as the processing of Temporary Travel Documents (TTDs) for Zimbabweans wishing to return back to Zimbabwe during the lockdown period and the processing of repatriation clearances for funeral parlours in respect of deceased Zimbabwean nationals.

"Other urgent consular services which do not require physical contact will also be offered," the Consulate said.

Recently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that there would be 20 000 new returnees in the next coming months back to Zimbabwe.

