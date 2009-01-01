Home | World | Africa | 'I am coming back,' says Bosso coach

HIGHLANDERS coach Mark Harrison has assured restless fans that he is still committed to the Bulawayo giants and will soon return to Zimbabwe once authorities give an all clear signal.

The Englishman returned to his homeland following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutting down of sporting activities which was taken so as to help flatten the curve.

Soon after his departure they were unverified reports on social media and other mainstream news agencies that the Bulawayo giants were already in talks with a Turkish national as a possible replacement for Harrison, who was said to be headed for Kenya.

"I cant wait to rejoin with my squad. I am 100 percent with Highlanders, just waiting for their phone call to return for my duties once this lockdown is over. So there is no need for the fans to be worried, I am definitely coming back," said Harrison speaking to Chronicle online from his base in the United Kingdom.

