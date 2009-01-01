Home | World | Africa | Machete wielding thieves jailed

Two notorious Shamva machete wielding men were jailed yesterday after appearing before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera for burglary.

Witness Makuni (34) was slapped with an effective five year 6 months imprisonment sentence since he had previous convictions while his accomplice Morestaff Stela (35) will serve three years behind bars.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that from February to March 10 the duo broke into three houses where they stole television sets,laptops and money.

On March 10 the police received information on where the convicts had sold some of their loot.

The police acted swiftly and recovered some of the stolen goods before apprehending the culprits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...