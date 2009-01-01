'Chinese are treating us as junk in our mother land' - a microcosm of omnipresent and omnipotent Zanu-PF

"Several Zimbabweans have been treated like junk in their own country. The Chinese have been left to do as they please in our mother land," wrote Dr Masimba Mavaza, in a recent article.

"While China is our all-weather friend it must not be allowed to give us its bigots pretending to be investors. Chinese largely do not respect black people and our government must stand for its people and not for the bigoted Chinese pausing as our friends. How much blood has to be shed in Zimbabwe before the Chinese are called to order. We must never be Afraid to arrest and prosecute our Chinese friends if they behave in an unfriendly manner.

"Without a government to provide the safety of law and order, protecting citizens from each other and from foreign foes the nation will be in a free for all fall. The horrors of little or no government to provide that function are on global display in the world's many fragile states and essentially ungoverned regions. Zimbabwe must not fall into that category."

Every Zimbabwean, indeed anyone, with half a brain would join you in condemning the ill treatment of another human being especially by those in the position of power and authority. There have been too many stories of thuggery and lawlessness be it by these maShurugwi or Chinese employers which the Police have failed to investigate and hold those responsible to account, for whatever reasons.

However, what every thinking Zimbabwean out there would find repugnant about you, Dr Masimba Mavaza, is your hypocrisy. You are quick to condemn the lawlessness of the Chinese employers but say nothing about the more sinister and deadly institutionalised state lawlessness and murderous oppression.

For the last 40 years and counting this Zanu-PF regime was ridden roughshod over the people denying them their freedoms and rights including the right to a free and fair election and even the right to life itself! Mnangagwa; the man you worship and praise, whose likeness is on the shirt and trade-mark scarf you wear; blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections and shot dead 7 for daring to protest the rigged elections.

Zimbabwe's state institutions have been corrupted and compromised so much so they are not only failing to protect the people from each other but worse still from the overbearing and oppressive ruling elite. Zimbabwe is a pariah state, a Banana Republic, ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs and it is sickening that people like you bury their heads in the sand and refuse to this political reality.

Dr Mavaza, you only pretend to care about the wellbeing of ordinary Zimbabweans by condemning the Chinese employers' abuse of Zimbabweans and yet have continue condone the Zanu-PF dictatorship that has crashed the whole nation's hopes, dreams and human dignity.

Zimbabwe is in a real economic and political mess. 34% of our people live in abject poverty, according to World Bank report late last year; i.e. they cannot afford one decent meal a day let alone other basic necessities such as education, medicine, etc.

The corona virus pandemic is causing economic and humanitarian havoc the world over but those nations, like Zimbabwe, who economy and health care services were already in a mess, will be hit very hard. Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans are set to lose their lives to corona virus and hundreds of thousands more will die of hunger and other poverty related problems. Zimbabwe's economic recovery will harder and take a lot longer than that of the developed nations!

The real threat to the wellbeing and, indeed, to the very survival of the ordinary Zimbabweans comes not from the oddball individual, the lawlessness of the Chinese employer, but from the corrupt, tyrannical and dysfunctional Zanu-PF dictatorship. It is nonsensical to make a big song and dance about the excess of the individual thug and yet say nothing about the state thuggery especially when the later not only affects millions of people but is the instigator of the lawlessness and worse!

"Manomano omuroyi kunyepera kutya dzvinhu akasagira nyoka muchiuno!" (The pretentions of a witch scared of lizard but not the snake round his waist!) You scared of Chinese employer, a lizard, but not omnipresent Zanu-PF dictatorship, the deadly black mamba.