How Zimbabwean opposition parties are always caught pants down

I believe this statement that I am making now seems controversial and unacceptable to some quotas but l still believe its a fact. If national elections are to be held today it will be an open check for ZANU.

We are going now where and have been studying the trend since 2013 the oppositions in Zimbabwe seem to have been caught unaware when elections are announced yet ZANU is always in election mode throughout.

Remember in 2013 when Mugabe declared the date for election and MDC was rejecting saying Zimbabwe was not yet ripe for election. There comes the weakness for MDC which haunts them till today. They believe in populism more that constitutionalism, the law of the land demands that elections be held once every 5 years and from 2008---2013 elections were now due but MDC was trying to avoid them.l will not dwell more on that we saw what followed which was a historic loss for MDC with ZANU making sure they secure the much needed 2/3 in parliament. Its clear MDC was not prepared and the same goes to all other opposition like Kisnoti Mukwazhi who defected to ZANU a day before election kkk.

In 2018 when ED got to power he wanted elections to be held as soon as possible as he was still riding on the popularity of the November 2017 event.MDC stood up and objected any call for an early election and that was despite the fact that our constitution allows us to have an early election if the Parliament decides to dissolve itself. Anyway, ED bowed to the pressure and delayed calling for an election, meanwhile, MDC was rejuvenated by the death of Tsvangirai but still seemed not prepared for the election and even threatened to withdraw from the race which they later saw was useless in a country that has 123 political parties as they would validate the elections. We all saw what followed the 2018 elections and ZANU went on to secure the 2/3 majority in parliament which they need much. What followed proved nothing we all no the fulcrum and the pith with no single V11 to prove the alleged rigging.

Fast forward to the current if elections are to be called today ZANU would win and that's no gods news to the economy we all know that but it remains a fact. With the fightings between the MDC factions at this moment (whether the fights are ZANU made as said or not is not a fact) they will not be able to pose a serious challenge to ZANU. What is a fact is that the MDC votes will be divided but ZANU votes will remain intact. The longer the power struggle between the MDC teams the better for ZANU in any election.

The best foot forward, for now, would be for MDC factions to quickly wind up their fights and go ahead as two parties, there is no need for them to fight each other.l believe Mwonzora is seriously for the struggle no one person in opposition is good at interpreting the constitution as that guy but obviously he has a political career to serve just like Biti and Ncube coz Mwonzora in MDC alliance was down and out forever there.MDC was simply used here as a standard measure as it is the biggest opposition in the country and the same level of unpreparedness is in all other smaller oppositions.

The views expressed here are solely my personal views subject to debate acceptance or rejection or whichever case.