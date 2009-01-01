9 more MDC MPs recalled - hit self-destruct, age of foolishness with not a moment of wisdom

The Speaker of National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has just announced the recall of nine more MDC legislators at the behest of MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

Ever since the Supreme Court judgement confirming the High Court's ruling that Nelson Chamisa's succession as leader of the MDC had violated the party's own constitution, it was clear this was a matter that would divide the MDC. Still, few would have imagined there would be this much chaos, confusion and blood bath!

Tsvangirai's appointment of Chamisa and Mudziri as VPs of the party was messy and so too was Chamisa's takeover of the party following Tsvangirai's death. The failure by the party to sort this mess is what one would expect given the party's history as corrupt and incompetent. Sadly, this mess is proving to be so divisive the party is subdividing in such way, mutual annihilation, that the emerging factions are so weak and feeble they are utterly useless.

The real tragedy here is MDC is engaged in this self-destruction at the very time the nation is facing its greatest ever existential threat from the corona virus pandemic. It is bad enough the pandemic is happening at a time when the country is facing economic meltdown and political paralysis after 40 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF rule. It is a nightmare that the nation should still be in the hands of the corrupt and incompetent Zanu-PF thugs during this pandemic with no oversight even from the corrupt and incompetent MDC!

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way – in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only," wrote the great novelist Charles Dickens.

The last 40 years have been hell for Zimbabwe but compared to what now lays ahead, it was heaven. The last 40 years has been a time of foolishness with very little wisdom, the years of winter with a few days here and there of spring. There is nothing before us by years foolishness, despair and evil and none of the good and wise! None!