Mashakada calls for national dialogue
- 3 hours 31 minutes ago
MDC Alliance legislator Tapiwa Mashakada who now works with the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has called for a national dialogue to address the country's ailing economy.Through his Facebook post Mashakada said National Dialogue is important for confidence and the instituting of economic and political reforms that will stop the economic hermorrhaging and create conditions for free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.
"Dialogue is a give and take take exercise. Zimbabwe has been arrested by contested elections which have had a damaging impact on macroeconomic stability and economic development. Zimbabweans must find each other and move the country forward," he said.
