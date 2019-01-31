Home | World | Africa | Former Ingwebu Breweries employee not satisfied with terminal benefits

FORMER employee at Ingwebu Breweries in Bulawayo, Simon Moyo (67) who was employed as a tyre fitter said he was not satisfied with the pension awarded to him after serving 30 years of service in the firm as a reliable and efficient worker.

Moyo said he retired from work on January 31, 2019 and did not receive any form of salary from the previous month's short falls.

"Even when we say the USD$ has lost its value, during the time when I was at working, we were contributing certain amounts in form of USD$ and currently I received lump sum of $9 628 including $2 874 for arrears which sums up the whole amount to $12 503," said Moyo.

"Is it impossible after serving 30 years, to be paid a pension of $12 503 at first they informed me that a mistake was made and now they are saying that is the amount that was awarded to me for my services."

Moyo said he did not receive any other benefits besides the $12 503 which he currently has.

"I did not receive any other benefits besides the $12 503, I was advised that from now l will be receiving a monthly pension of $179. What can I possibly buy with the amount as you can see with the economic situation of the country," said Moyo.

Moyo said when he approached the authorities about the issue, he was advised to write a formal letter addressing his grievances.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...