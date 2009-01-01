Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF schools inspector terrorising teachers

A ZAKA schools inspector, Lylletty Aleta Makomeke, who is also Zanu-PF councillor for Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) ward 5, has been accused of terrorising teachers for the past two years.

A source, who spoke to Southern Eye on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said Makomeke would threaten to unleash Zanu-PF militias on teachers who expressed their views on political issues.

Makomeke contested in an all-female race during the 2018 general elections in which she garnered 721 votes, beating Silideni Kuzowana of MDC Alliance who had 662 votes and Independent candidate Elizabeth Ncube, who had 410 votes.

Although, some civil servants like Johnson Madhuku, former Pamushana High School head, who contested and won Bikita East constituency, resigned from the civil service; Makomeke, is yet to resign from the service two years later.

She is manning Zaka education offices as a schools inspector.

Makomeke could not be reached for comment as her mobile was not reachable.

However, Zaka district schools inspector (DSI) Samson Chidzurira confirmed that Makomeke was at the district offices, but referred all questions to the provincial education director (PED) Zedius Chitiga.

"I can confirm Makomeke is one of my inspectors, but for further details, you can talk to the PED," he said.

Chitiga, however, refused to comment and referred all question to the minister.

Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who is on record saying no government employee should contest for political office or assume any position in a political party before resigning from the civil service, refused to comment.

He referred all questions to the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister, Paul Mavima.

Mangwana was a co-chair of the Constitution Parliamentary Committee (Copac) charged with drafting the new constitution for Zimbabwe by the Government of National Unity between 2009 and 2013.

"I cannot comment on that right now. You have to talk to the minister of Public Service. He will be in a position to comment on the matter. Otherwise, if I comment on that I would be overriding his ministry," Mangwana said.

Both Mavima and his deputy Lovemore Matuke were not available to comment.

