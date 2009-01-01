Home | World | Africa | Winky D turns down Twabam's US$35 000

ZIMDANCEHALL icon Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda has cleared the air on why they turned down Passion Java's US$35 000 offer for an undisclosed project. Banda said they could not take up the deal because they were swamped with other projects at the time.

Java revealed on his Twabam Take Money show on Friday last week that the musician had turned down an offer for his project.

Banda told NewsDay Life & Style that the project might not have been embraced because they were focusing on other business proposals at the time. "Deals come everyday of our lives and it doesn't take one person to approve them. Although I am the frontman, we also have a team and we have some things we look at before making a decision. Just like any other business we have to look for suitable proposals that benefit the brand," he said.

"So maybe at that time it did not meet the requirements or maybe it was not approved because of the timing. We are open to business proposals but one thing for sure is that we do due diligence," he said.

Banda said the rejection did not mean there was bad blood between the two camps or that they just did not want to work with the controversial cleric and Zimdancehall music promoter known for his popular chant "twabam!"

"There is no bad blood between us and Passion Java, it's just strictly business and even if there is a strategic plan, but still business has to be considered and just like if he comes back with the same proposal, we still need to look at it critically before making a decision," he said. Java is well known for promoting Zimdancehall artistes in the country and his links with one of the biggest dancehall stables Chillspot Records. At one point he inked a deal with Enzo Ishall before their relationship went sour. Winky D is one of the most popular artistes in the country.

He recently appeared on stage at the Gara Mumba Iwe online concert organised by Java to encourage people to stay indoors as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Winky D was clad in a red jumpsuit and a fancy mask. The dressing was similar to the Salvador Dalí mask and red jumpsuit worn by the robbers on Netflix's hit series La Casa de Papel, popularly known as Money Heist.

