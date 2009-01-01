Home | World | Africa | Police Officers confront Matanga

A GROUP of police officers who were recently transferred to stations outside Harare have revealed how they are being victimised for allegedly not thwarting MDC demonstrations, the High Court heard.

The 28 constables who were ordered to settle at their new stations which stretch over 400km outside Harare within five days have filed an urgent chamber application challenging the lawfulness of the transfers.

They have cited Matanga and the Police Service Commission as respondents in the matter.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...