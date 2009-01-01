Police Officers confront Matanga
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
A GROUP of police officers who were recently transferred to stations outside Harare have revealed how they are being victimised for allegedly not thwarting MDC demonstrations, the High Court heard.
The 28 constables who were ordered to settle at their new stations which stretch over 400km outside Harare within five days have filed an urgent chamber application challenging the lawfulness of the transfers.
They have cited Matanga and the Police Service Commission as respondents in the matter.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162