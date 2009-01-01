Home | World | Africa | No joy for MDC-Alliance activists

HIGH Court judge David Foroma has reserved judgment in an appeal filed by MDC-Alliance youth leaders - Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova - who have been denied bail for allegedly falsifying an abduction.

After hearing arguments from the trio's lawyer Alec Muchadehama and prosecutor Wadzanai Badalane, Foroma said he needed time to consider everything that had been argued and documents tendered before handing down his ruling by Friday.

The trio was last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande, who emphasised that the alleged abduction case had attracted international attention with serious repercussions on Zimbabwe's economy.

However, Muchadehama argued that Makwande had correctly identified the principles relevant in a bail application, but failed to apply them when she denied the trio bail.

He said it was unfounded that Makwande noted that the trio had a propensity to commit further offences "simply because it was alleged that after staging a demonstration in Warren Park they then claimed to have been abducted".

Foroma queried why Muchadehama did not demand to see video footage which the State claimed to have of the trio at Belgravia shops at a time they claimed to be in the hands of their abductors.

Muchadehama said that they had disputed the existence of the video, adding that police spokesperson Paul Nyathi had also issued a statement confirming the trio's arrest at the same time which is now being alleged that they were at Belgravia shops.

"On a practical level, the appellants are then discovered at Muchapondwa in Bindura, tortured and sexually molested, far away from Belgravia. Police actually took them to hospital confirming that they were indeed in need of treatment," Muchadehama said.

"The State did not quarrel with the fact that it is not possible for appellants to flee during the Covid-19 period and failed to consider how stringent conditions would secure the accused persons."

Badalane insisted that Makwande had not erred, adding that Muchadehama had not rebutted that there was video footage of appellants seen walking in Belgravia.

"Prima facie is the issue of the video and the appellant's shoes which in the magistrate's mind was overwhelming evidence," Badalane said.

