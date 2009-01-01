Home | World | Africa | Khupe inflicts more damage

INTERIM MDC leader Thokozani Khupe unleashed more carnage in the deeply-divided main opposition party yesterday, recalling nine more of her legislators from Parliament.

This comes as the senseless wars consuming the MDC continue to deepen, with neither Khupe nor Nelson Chamisa seemingly able to stabilise the troubled party - to the obvious glee of Zanu-PF.

Yesterday's fresh batch of recalls of the party's MPs also came amid renewed efforts by some worried MDC bigwigs to re-unite the movement's leaders - who have been at each other's throats ever since the death of the party's founding father, Morgan Tsvangirai, in February 2018.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, announced the expulsion of the nine legislators from the august House yesterday after re-instated MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said they had ceased to represent the party's interests in Parliament.

Among those expelled were some key lieutenants of Chamisa such as Amos Chibaya (Mkoba), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central), and Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West).

The others were proportional representatives Bacilia Majaya, Macharairwa Mugidho, Virginia Muradzikwa, Annah Myambo, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu.

The MDC's interim leadership has now recalled a total of 13 party legislators from Parliament - following last month's jettisoning of Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga Dangamvura), Tabitha Khumalo (proportional) and Senator Lilian Timveos (Midlands), as Khupe continues to flex her muscles in the fierce fight for the control of the party.

All this comes as Khupe has deferred the much-anticipated and court-directed MDC extra-ordinary congress, which was due to be held at the end of next month.

Khupe said the postponement had been necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which restricts large gatherings.

The postponement came a few days after MDC organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe implored both Khupe and Chamisa to bury their differences and unite for the good of the party.

"Our meeting today is founded on the reality of the divisions sponsored by our own indiscretions and admittance of the fact that there were two congresses - one at Stanley Square in Bulawayo and another at Gweru - with two leaders who contested each other in the 2018 elections.

"It is our collective responsibility to bring the two leaders to the table, whatever the stakes involved.

"It has taken us literally forever to meet as a team, and I want to speak to our mandates as responsible adult citizens on whom the whole nation reposes," Bhebhe said while presenting a report in the party's standing committee last week.

"We need each other if this struggle is to be won at all.

"I appeal that as leaders we cast our sights into the long run, ahead of the short termism that manifested in the decisions, actions and choices we have taken so far, both individually and collectively in small sub groups.

"I am appealing to you as fellow trench men and women that we treat each other with one eye to sustaining the struggle against a common enemy," Bhebhe added.

Commenting on his expulsion from Parliament yesterday, Chidziva said this would spur him and others on, "to fight a real people's struggle".

"What this means is that the real people's struggle has started. We are going to be on the streets fighting. That is our new Parliament.

"We are never effective when we are in the comfort zone. So, Zanu-PF has every reason to worry now that we are out of Parliament," Chidziva told the Daily News.

Both Chamisa and Khupe have been criticised heavily for failing to heal their rift and focus on the failures of Zanu-PF - whose incompetent handling of the economy has stirred anger among long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Last month, former MDC chairperson Lovemore Moyo said pointedly and damagingly that the current brawling between Chamisa and Khupe had "absolutely nothing to do with serving the long-suffering people of Zimbabwe".

