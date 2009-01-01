Home | World | Africa | Man rapes minor bribes her with vaseline

A 29-YEAR-OLD Bindura man is in serious trouble after he was arrested on four counts of rape.

MacMillan Musanhi (29) of Chireka village recently appeared before Bindura magistrate Maria Msika who remanded him in custody to June 26 for trial.

The state led by Thembinkosi Mananga alleged from April to June Musanhi raped a 14-year-old girl four times and bought her silence with a 500ml vaseline body lotion.

The matter came to light when the complanaint's mother observed that her daughter had the money and the Vaseline.

She quizzed her on how she got the goods and she revealed the alleged rape leading to the arrest of the suspect.

