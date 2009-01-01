Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa fires warning shots

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that his government will be implementing policies that shall see an end to economic indiscipline that is causing citizens to live in abject poverty.

Speaking at the burial of Former ZPRA High Command Member Stanley Nleya ay heroes acre on Wednesday, the President said, "On the evident economic malpractices that are present in various forms, my Government will never shy away from implementing policies and measures that ensure that the honest workers of our country live honourably.



"We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation. It has become apparent that in our midst, there are wolves in sheep's clothing. The end is coming."

Commenting on the President's speech Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "This highly foreboding portion from the president's speech today at heroes acre, at the burial of cde Gagisa, says it all. The few days will see major decisions and shocks as government puts its weight foot down to put an end to indiscipline in economy. Those who walk the .Straight and narrow have nothing to worry."

