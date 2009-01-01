Mnangagwa fires warning shots
Speaking at the burial of Former ZPRA High Command Member Stanley Nleya ay heroes acre on Wednesday, the President said, "On the evident economic malpractices that are present in various forms, my Government will never shy away from implementing policies and measures that ensure that the honest workers of our country live honourably.
"We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation. It has become apparent that in our midst, there are wolves in sheep's clothing. The end is coming."
