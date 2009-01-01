Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa fires warning shots
Man rapes minor bribes her with vaseline
Army doctors deployed to Bulawayo

Mnangagwa fires warning shots



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that his government will be implementing policies that shall see an end to economic indiscipline that is causing citizens to live in abject poverty.

Speaking at the burial of Former ZPRA High Command Member Stanley Nleya ay heroes acre on Wednesday, the President said, "On the evident economic malpractices that are present in various forms, my Government will never shy away from implementing policies and measures that ensure that the honest workers of our country live honourably.

"We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation. It has become apparent that in our midst, there are wolves in sheep's clothing. The end is coming."

Commenting on the President's speech Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "This highly foreboding portion from the president's speech today at heroes acre, at the burial of cde Gagisa, says it all. The few days will see major decisions and shocks as government puts its weight foot down to put an end to indiscipline in economy. Those who walk the .Straight and narrow have nothing to worry."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162