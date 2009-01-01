Home | World | Africa | Army doctors deployed to Bulawayo

The Central Government has deployed army doctors to assist the City of Bulawayo in containing the outbreak of Gastrointestinal Disease which has left 9 people dead and more than a thousand seeking medical attention, The Chronicle has reported.

The deployment of army doctors preceded the setting up a technical team led by the Environment Management Agency to investigate the disease outbreak.

Last week a leaked letter from the Council's Health Department warned that failure to report the cases was a criminal offense.

Read the letter below:

We write to inform you that there is an Outbreak of Gastrointestinal Disease in Bulawayo, mainly in the Luveve Clinic catchment area, but some cases may be reported elsewhere. This comes as the City is also facing the Global Pandemic of COVID-19. Investigations are ongoing to establish the aetiological agent as well as to control the spread of both diseases. In an outbreak diarrheal or related diseases are notifiable disease under the Public Health Act and as such you mandated by law to inform the Director of Health Services (DHS) in your area of operation of any infectious diseases, and diagnostic tests conducted for such in order to cause the expeditement of appropriate epidemic response mechanisms within 24 hours. Please therefore furnish the Director of Health Services of any cases or results on emailshsdept@citybyo.co.zw, edmzingwane@gmail.com, and esibanda@citvbyo.co.zw on the said infectious diseases. Failure to do so is a contravention of the Public Health Act Chapter 15:17; Part IV: Section 46- 50; pages 469-471 and will render you liable to prosecution without further warning. Your cooperation in the above will be greatly appreciated.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...