FULL TEXT: MDC MP accepts removal from parliament

It's not by choice that I have left parliament, but there are political questions that need to be solved. Questions of over ambitious people who lost elections, questions of selfish individuals that have chosen money and personal enrichment over the people. You chose MDC Alliance over MDC-T but well, Zanu being Zanu is here to destroy the people's project.
However I'm so grateful to you, for the faith that you have always had in me, for the undying support. I have been recalled from parliament but not from your hearts. We shall continue to serve. This whole fiasco is meant to turn us away from issues that matter, the bread and butter issues. Corruption, RTGS salaries, inflammation, mis-governance. It's a phase that has to make us stronger than before, a drama that has to turn the tables and unite us, as citizens above everyone else.
Peace will definitely come, change is inevitable makata anoshura mawere. My power lies in you, not parliamentary chairs, and as such, we will work together to restore the pride of our nation, to fight mis-governance and injustice as well as develop our constituency and improve each other's welfare in love, as a United people.Lastly, because you elected me, to represent your will, the will of the people I'm as well pleased to notify you that I have been recalled for siding with your will, for choosing your voice and sticking with the people's choice, the people's president advocate Nelson Chamisa. We are fighting a system , a cunning group of dictators but it shall come to pass. I remain clear and unshaken in the path of democracy and under his genuine leadership. Let's remain focused and yes...
Zanu pf must go !
Kind regards, with love from myself
Happymore Chidziva
