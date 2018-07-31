Home | World | Africa | FULL TEXT: MDC MP accepts removal from parliament
Army doctors deployed to Bulawayo

FULL TEXT: MDC MP accepts removal from parliament



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Dear Highfield West residents, you elected me in good faith, to represent you and serve. You chose me above all on the 31st July 2018. Today I come back again, as your former MP, thanking you for the support and patience for it's almost 2 years now.

It's not by choice that I have left parliament, but there are political questions that need to be solved. Questions of over ambitious people who lost elections, questions of selfish individuals that have chosen money and personal enrichment over the people. You chose MDC Alliance over MDC-T but well, Zanu being Zanu is here to destroy the people's project.

However I'm so grateful to you, for the faith that you have always had in me, for the undying support. I have been recalled from parliament but not from your hearts. We shall continue to serve. This whole fiasco is meant to turn us away from issues that matter, the bread and butter issues. Corruption, RTGS salaries, inflammation, mis-governance. It's a phase that has to make us stronger than before, a drama that has to turn the tables and unite us, as citizens above everyone else.

Peace will definitely come, change is inevitable makata anoshura mawere. My power lies in you, not parliamentary chairs, and as such, we will work together to restore the pride of our nation, to fight mis-governance and injustice as well as develop our constituency and improve each other's welfare in love, as a United people.

Lastly, because you elected me, to represent your will, the will of the people I'm as well pleased to notify you that I have been recalled for siding with your will, for choosing your voice and sticking with the people's choice, the people's president advocate Nelson Chamisa. We are fighting a system , a cunning group of dictators but it shall come to pass. I remain clear and unshaken in the path of democracy and under his genuine leadership. Let's remain focused and yes...

Zanu pf must go !

Kind regards, with love from myself

Happymore Chidziva

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162