Chipanga 'blocked' from meeting Mnangagwa
- 2 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The musician, known for his satirical lyrics scorning the country's rulers for reducing citizens to paupers, said a lot of people could testify he has tried since independence to meet the two rulers.
"There are quite a number of people who can testify on this matter," he said.
"Since independence to this day, I have tried all avenues to meet the former president and the current one just to brief and show them the direct road to Canaan.
"My heart bleeds to see the current situation we are in as a country today.
"The situation should have been avoided by just adhering to the Creator's wishes and following his route of governance."Chipanga pleaded with politicians close to the leaders not to be a barrier to those seeking to meet rulers and proffer solutions to country's problems.
"Please, those surrounding the leaders, don't be a barrier to others who want to talk to them and proffer solutions that may help the country go forward.
"It's you who knows everything," said the outspoken social commentator.
Chipanga, who once contested for a parliamentary seat, albeit on a losing cause, has over 25 recorded albums to his name.
He won the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) 2004 best sungura artist.
However, a lot of his songs have been denied airplay as they were viewed to taking a dig at the country's under-fire rulers.
In 2018, Chipanga contested for the Dangamvura/Chikanga parliamentary seat but lost to Prosper Mutseyami of Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles