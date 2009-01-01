Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe shuts down anti-corruption office

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday shut down its head office in Harare after the husband and child of a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, said ZACC spokesperson John Makamure.

Earlier reports indicated that the staff member was infected, but Makamure said that was not the case.

"It's not her. It's her husband and child who tested positive. She tested negative," he said, adding that the head office has fully complied with Covid-19 regulations, and personnel from the Ministry of Health and Child Care has fumigated the office.

"The head office will be ready for use in 48 hours. All the other offices are operating normally," he added.

"Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has increased awareness campaigns in communities on the pandemic using WHO guidelines. Surveillance has also been increased and attention is being paid to areas of high concentration, quarantine management and isolation centers," the ministry tweeted.

Zimbabwe has recorded 525 confirmed cases, including six deaths and 64 recoveries.

