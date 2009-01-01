Mnangagwa says 'end is coming'
- 3 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The comments echo remarks Mnangagwa made two weeks ago, when he blamed private business for the country's economic woes.
"We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation," Mnangagwa said Wednesday in a televised speech in the capital, Harare. "It has become apparent that in our midst there are wolves in sheep's clothing. The end is coming."The 77-year-old leader has ruled Zimbabwe since late 2017, after a coup ended former President Robert Mugabe's rule. He inherited a nation beset by U.S. and European sanctions on its leaders and state companies, $9 billion of debt and an economy decimated by the state's seizure of commercial farms that accounted for much of its exports.
Mnangagwa's attempts to stabilize the economy have borne little fruit -- consumer inflation is running at 786%, the country's recently revived currency has collapsed and the World Bank estimates the economy will shrink as much as 10% this year.
George Charamba, the president's spokesman, didn't answer calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles