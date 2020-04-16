Home | World | Africa | Cowdray Park police brutality case postponed to July

The case in which six police officers are accused of brutally assaulting two Cowdray Park women for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations is now to set to commence on July 13.

This was after their lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers, asked for a postponement citing that he had an ongoing matter at the High Court.

The cops, Simbarashe Bvekwa (26), Tichaona Zariro (34), Patson Gumoreyi (30) Elizabeth Denhere (41), Zibusiso Masuku (27) and Christabel Munyondo, (28) are all facing charges of two counts of assault each.

The officers, whose case has been stalling for over a month now, made their initial appearance on Wednesday at Western Commonage Magistrate's Court before magistrate Tancy Dube.

State representative Kenneth Shava narrated to the court that on April 16, 2020, at around 12 pm the accused persons were on duty enforcing lockdown regulations.

Shava said they met Ntombizodwa and Nokuthula Mpofu at TM supermarket and asked them where they were going.

"The two women told them they were coming from buying meat from the butchery. They grabbed them by the hands and hit them with a baton stick several times on their buttocks," Shava said.

"During the process, Ntombizodwa's cellphone, which was in her back pocket got damaged. She then approached the accused persons to tell them that they had damaged her phone."

Shava added that the accused persons went on further to take turns to assault the two women on their buttocks and hips several times, insulting them with obscenities and degrading them over their tribal affiliations.

"The two women were then handcuffed and force marched to the Cowdray Park police base. They were released on April 17 after paying a fine of ZWL$200 each," Shava said.

