Corruption storm brewing at Zimra

A corruption time bomb is ticking at the Zimabbawe Revenue Authority after anonymous car dealers filed a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission alleging that ZIMRA officers are demanding protection fees.

The letter seen by this publication alleges that that Zimra officials from the enforcement division are seizing vehicles from the dealers if they don't pay the protection fees.

The officers are said to be using the customs and excise Act Chapter 23:02 which gives them power to seize goods on reasonable grounds for believing that they are liable for seizure.



The Revenue Authority prides itself as an institution of repute which enforces an Integrity Action Plan that has put in place comprehensive initiatives targeted at fighting corruption.

According to its website the organisation says it conducts through investigating reports of corruption involving ZIMRA staff, enforcement of the ZIMRA Code of Conduct, conducting lifestyle audits for ZIMRA staff, conducting and participating in anti-corruption campaigns and workshops, and partnering other stakeholders such as Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in investigating acts of corruption.

