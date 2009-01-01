Corruption storm brewing at Zimra
- 3 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The letter seen by this publication alleges that that Zimra officials from the enforcement division are seizing vehicles from the dealers if they don't pay the protection fees.
The officers are said to be using the customs and excise Act Chapter 23:02 which gives them power to seize goods on reasonable grounds for believing that they are liable for seizure.
The Revenue Authority prides itself as an institution of repute which enforces an Integrity Action Plan that has put in place comprehensive initiatives targeted at fighting corruption.
According to its website the organisation says it conducts through investigating reports of corruption involving ZIMRA staff, enforcement of the ZIMRA Code of Conduct, conducting lifestyle audits for ZIMRA staff, conducting and participating in anti-corruption campaigns and workshops, and partnering other stakeholders such as Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in investigating acts of corruption.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles