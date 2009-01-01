ZANU-PF president misfiring

What are we Zimbabweans waiting for, really! Should we wake up when the titanic hit the bottom of the sea. Our country will be in extreme poverty worse than today - it will be extremely painful. How much more should we open our ears to, its enough listening to his lies on curbing corruption, putting measures in place to stabilize the crumbling economy. It's a family of oblivious elements in our society who continue to suck us until we bled our last. Rise Zimbabwe, rise, wake up my countrymen and fight for our lives and country.

Now he can certainly dare spitting on our faces saying that there are wolves in a sheep's wool among his cadres. How dare you Mr. Of course you can not see your own as enemy when you are all wolves in the sheep's wool. You should do the honorable thing and resign together with your rotten cabinet. Our nation deserves better.

It is now a lying motto submerged in suppressing the voices of the voiceless. Only a coward will do that. But be warned again and again that taking power through the back door will counter itself. Zimbabwe will be liberated from its ruthless rulers again as we did for Mugabe. We all do see a man full of fear of the unknown - kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une katurikwa. You can not continue to induce suffering at will, No. The will of the people will prevail and your days are numbered. You better change your ways - chinja maitiro, maitiro chinja.

Cluelessness as food and drink

Do you top castle mongers have any clue on how to run a country? I doubt that very much. There is massive policy inconsistence on corruption eradication and worse still on the monetary front. Today we hear- the country adopts a single currency the Zimbollar, then we are floating the exchange rate, then the USS$ can be used in transactions running in parallel with your currency and tomorrow prices of goods will be in both US and Zim$ etc. How do you want people to trust you when you cannot trust yourself. Worse still you bark and bark and no-one seems to pay attention, just a toothless bulldog when it comes to issues of stabilizing the economy and eradicating corruption. All you can do is silence the voices echoing the danger ahead. Wow, beware the ‘ides of march'. How can you give confidence to the common men and women whose wounds of mid 2000s are still fresh. Stop this madness and bring sanity by the least changing your government and bring fresh blood not the same old dudes or resign - be the Patriot for our nation and let a National Transition Authority take over. You and your so called trusted cohorts have been in power since independence, 40 years, and yet the nation has seen negative growth on all sectors marred by massive looting. Why can't your pockets have enough?

My fellow countrymen. lets rise against these perpetrators of our peace, love, human dignity and freedom. We used to have fresh clean running water, electricity, flourishing roads now water, an essential commodity, is the most scarce. We die of diarrhea, cholera etc in this day of age. Its unbelievable yet true for this resourceful nation.Look at the race of fuel prices - now a teacher pay is as good as a once off full tank of 40l car. Its just insane. My country men, lets join hands with doctors, nurses, teachers and workers union in peaceful common cause mass march of our handwork, deserved pay, our human dignity, our freedom of expression, our oneness as peace loving people.Together we can prosper, together we can conquer, together we will restore dignity in our lives and nation. Rise Zimbabwe, rise.

God bless our nation Zimbabwe and God bless you all.

Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya