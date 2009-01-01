Mtukudzi's genre lives on
Last seen' s music industry was born out of Mutukudzi' s funeral.
"I received response from my fans and that is how l got inspired by Tuku while l am singing a different genre because all my tracks were dancehall music.I then released my first afro jazz song called "Ruvengo" on June 15, the day which was declared to be the day of prayer and fasting by the President."
He further acknowledged the positive response that the new song attracted.
Last Seen is from Madziva, Mashonaland province, married with two kids.
