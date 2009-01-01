A skeletal cow 'knocking at the butcher's door'
- 5 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In case you do not see the catch, the official exchange rate was 1:25 against the greenback yet today after the forex auction system its fetching a cool 57 ZWL against the same. After all the so-called black market is never far off the mark, why not call it the white market like what my brother Jamwanda would say?
Those selling their tobacco today are smiling all the way to the bar, home and back to the fields. Back to prices, those who had tagged their goods at catch-me-if-you-can prices using a phantom exchange range must listen to the voice of reason, eat a humble pie and scale down. Why on earth would they want to get 200 lts of milk from a skeletal cow that is 'knocking at the butcher's door'?
The consumer is suffering, why the day light robbery? Traders refusing to accept bond notes must not cry 'Wolf' when the law knocks at their workplace. How people forget, the Kombi industry was humbled after a display of macho and bragado.
Can the same tune not be played again, a droning baritone sound of 'why doing that'? Well I am outer here, my four bond notes in the calabash waiting for the I-was-joking call sign. The chilly weather seem to be assisting with the Covid-19 social distancing directive.
Stay safe.
Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles