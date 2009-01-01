A skeletal cow 'knocking at the butcher's door'

They will stumble those who hurry, true to that saying, the tobacco farmers who rushed to the auction floors hoping to be the early birds catching the fattest worms are now regretting the decision.

In case you do not see the catch, the official exchange rate was 1:25 against the greenback yet today after the forex auction system its fetching a cool 57 ZWL against the same. After all the so-called black market is never far off the mark, why not call it the white market like what my brother Jamwanda would say?

Those selling their tobacco today are smiling all the way to the bar, home and back to the fields. Back to prices, those who had tagged their goods at catch-me-if-you-can prices using a phantom exchange range must listen to the voice of reason, eat a humble pie and scale down. Why on earth would they want to get 200 lts of milk from a skeletal cow that is 'knocking at the butcher's door'?

The consumer is suffering, why the day light robbery? Traders refusing to accept bond notes must not cry 'Wolf' when the law knocks at their workplace. How people forget, the Kombi industry was humbled after a display of macho and bragado.

Can the same tune not be played again, a droning baritone sound of 'why doing that'? Well I am outer here, my four bond notes in the calabash waiting for the I-was-joking call sign. The chilly weather seem to be assisting with the Covid-19 social distancing directive.

Stay safe.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.