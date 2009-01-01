Home | World | Africa | Supa Mandiwanzira applies for TV licence
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 22 minutes ago
Former Information, Media and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Supa Mandiwanzira's AB Communications has applied for a free to air national commercial television licence.

If awarded the licence, Mandiwanzira's company will be operating like eTV of South Africa.

AB Communications is one of the largest media companies in Zimbabwe founded in 2001. The company has several radio stations in Zimbabwe, including the national radio station ZIFM, 98.4 Midlands FM (for Midlands region) and Hevoi FM (for Masvingo province).

The other subsidiaries of AB Communications include Mighty Movies (a video production company),  Business Times (a weekly business newspaper), Six Finger Records (Music Record & Promotion Company).

Zimbabwe's electronic media has been largely monopolised by the State since the pre-independence era.

The government has deliberately delayed licensing of private players even in the face of a 2000 Supreme Court order that ruled ZBC’s monopoly as unconstitutional.

