Corruption is nurtured not natured

My handset is still hot, result of a 'boiling point' debate on social media on who is causing the 'yo-yo' movement on our currency by supplying the money sold at street corners.
 
The argument was so hot thank God we we kept more than social distancing otherwise someone would be nursing a black eye. Simple maths here, my hard earned 10 US$ can only buy me 7.8 lts of petrol at the pump yet if the black marketeer sells the 10 US$ can buy 12.5 lts of petrol from the same outlet.

Right now we seem to have empowered the hind the building black market fuel dealer. Some said those standing at street corners are only 'cash vendors' working for some touch-me-not bourgeois.

With all these technocrats working hard for transparency, have they really failed to bell the cats (owners of the bags) that we hear so much about? The laity, me included, believe our money can perform better and buy more.

A loaf of bread for 80ZWL, sure 'tinokuvara nembambaira', the young Chinhoyi boy would say. The black market rates have caused much suffering with some unscrupulous rural traders rubbing it in by refusing to accept our currency for goods and services. Where shall the humble shopper go for redress and justice.

'Chaitemura Chavekuseva' General Dealer is now only accepting the green back. Authorities please come to our rescue, we can not even buy salt.

The 'war' on corruption must be won, sanctions must go together with Covid-19.

Thomas Tondo. Mash. Central.

