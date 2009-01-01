Mother scaled the precast wall to seek refuge at our next door neighbour, eyes nearly popping out for the whizzing sound of a quarter brick that missed her head by inches.

Father was seething with anger, full of rage and promising horrific injuries if ever he caught up with her, or even worse.

Supper time was never the same, kids huddled in the corner of the house, paralyzed with fear, not sure what caused the fight and on whom the next blow would land. Nobody ate, survival mattered most, domestic violence had killed all, play, joy and appetite.

Sobs and sniffs were the new sounds in the house, laughter and smiles had taken leave. Call it 'house of anger'. Misery and hopelessness were the new kids on the block, why fight when you can talk. After all, after the fight you still want to talk.

The fight can leave your spouse scarred and ugly or maimed resulting in a limp when walking. Children suffer most when domestic violence rears its ugly head. Evil spirits are quick to join the fight, what a convenient time to make things fall apart. Taking the mini duel to dizzy spiritual heights.

Divorce is their ultimate and treasured prize.

Avoid domestic violence, seek counselling before its too late. Fighting has never solved anything because humanity is capable of revenge with devastating consequences, no matter the means. Above all, be prayer warriors.

Hygiene is the key, Coronavirus kills.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.