Mnangagwa challenged to fire Obadiah Moyo

A CIVIC society organisation has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relieve embattled Health minister Obadiah Moyo of his duties after he was charged with corruption.

This comes after Moyo was arrested last week over allegations of procuring around US$6o million worth of Covid-19 test kits and medical equipment from Drax International.

Moyo was granted $50 000 bail when he appeared in court.

Church and Civil Society Forum (CCSF) national chairperson Englistone Sibanda told the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa should fire Moyo since precedence has already been set by the dismissal of former minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Priscah Mupfumira in August last year.

"The arrest of Moyo is a litmus test for the president who declared zero tolerance to corruption and we want justice done and the rule of law upheld.

"President Mnangagwa must prove his sincerity on this declared war against corruption by sacrificing his own to set an example to society.

"Precedence was set on Mupfumira and we expect the president to do the same, otherwise it would not look well from a gender perspective," Sibanda said.

Mupfumira, whose case is still pending before the courts, is facing a slew of criminal abuse of public office charges involving US$95 million of National Social Security Authority (Nssa) funds.

Before Moyo's arrest, Delish Nguwaya, a local representative of international firm Drax International, the company which supplied the medical equipment to the government, had been arrested over the same deal. Sibanda further noted that it was the Forum's belief that the judiciary will execute its mandate without fear or favour.

"We want the fight against corruption to be taken to all levels, including local government where councillors are on a looting spree of stands."

