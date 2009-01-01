Prison break backfires for inmates
- 2 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The ring leader Ali Mudawali (33) and his accomplices Simon Chiwara (25), Walter Chadiwa(24), Nomore Kavenga (34) and Daniel Madhare (21) were dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday facing an escaping from a lawful custody charge.
They appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti who remanded them to June 30.
Prosecutor Moses Kuimba alleged on April 20 an ex-convict Mudawali teamed up with other suspects and hatched a plan to break the prison cell by destroying walls and burglars.
They used some sharp objects to loosen the burglars.
Prison officers observed that the burglars were unmounted and some inmates sold the suspects out leading to their arrest.
In their plea of not guilty the suspects said they were severely assaulted and gave in to the allegations to save their skin from cheeky officers.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles