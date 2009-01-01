'Vultures of progress will never win!' declared Mnangagwa - 'You are that vulture!'

"We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation. It has become apparent that in our midst, there are wolves in sheep clothing, vultures. The end is coming," Mnangagwa eulogized at Heroes Acre yesterday.

"Let us never be complacent, the war of today is neither guns nor bombs. The war against our economic prosperity is on-going.

"Rest assured that the enemies of progress and economic growth of our country will never win as long as we remain united. The challenges we face are not insurmountable. I exhort all of us not to surrender, it is not over.

"Despite the setbacks we may face, Zimbabwe needs people who choose peace over disharmony, tranquillity over violence, love and peace over hatred, morality, integrity and hard honest work over immorality, laziness and corruption. We must choose justice and truth over lies and falsehoods."

The real wolf in sheep's clothing, the vulture, pedalling lies and falsehoods is none other than Mnangagwa himself. How can the war to achieve economic prosperity even be won when for the last 40 years gross mismanagement and rampant corruption, the cancers in our economy, have been allowed to grow and spread to every sector of the economy.

Mnangagwa promised "zero tolerance to corruption" when he took over from the late Mugabe in November 2017. He has failed to stamp out corruption.

In 2016 Mugabe admitted the country was being "swindled out of US$15 billion" in looted diamonds alone. Mugabe has never arrested one diamond swindler and/or recover one swindled dollar. It is now two and half years since the November 2017 coup and Mnangagwa has yet to arrest one diamond swindler and/or recover one dollar.

"Corruption is deep-rooted!" Mnangagwa has since admitted.

Of course, corruption is deep-rooted! Most of Mnangagwa cabinet members, to brass in the security services, CEO in civil service and private sector, etc. including Mnangagwa himself are the chief beneficiaries of the gross mismanagement and rampant corruption, the godfathers of all the wholesale looting.

As long as Zanu-PF remains in power the corruption will never end. Zanu-PF will never ever reform itself out of office no more than a cobra will never ever defang itself! Never ever!

After the November 2017 coup, Mnangagwa also promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. After 37 years of rigged elections the people of Zimbabwe welcomed the opportunity to have a meaningful say in the governance of the country. Sadly, they were to be disappointed as Mnangagwa went on to blatantly rig the elections.

"The elections were free, fair and credible!" Mnangagwa has insisted time and time again.

A blatant lie! Of course, the elections were rigged. ZEC even failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll.

Zimbabwe is a pariah state, a Banana Republic, ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs. 40 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF dictatorship have left the country in economic ruins and political paralysis. The oppressive political system has stifled debate and democratic competition allowing scum to rise to the top in both the ruling party and the opposition.

"I swear by the living LORD that the man who did this ought to die! For having done such a cruel thing, he must pay back four times as much as he took," said King David after the Prophet Nathan told him of the story of the rich man who had killed the poor man's only ewe-lamb to feed his guests.

"You are that man," said the Prophet Nathan.

King David was filled with remorse and repented. We are not so lucky!

"Rest assured that the enemies of progress and economic growth of our country will never win as long as we remain united!" Mnangagwa, you are the enemy of progress! After 40 years of misrule, you still refuse to accept you have failed and, worst of all, ruthless deny the people a meaningful say in the governance of the country!

The only way out of this hell-on-earth Zimbabwe finds itself in is for the vote rigging Zanu-PF regime to step-down, it has no mandate to govern. This will allow the political space for the appointment of an independent body tasked to implement the democratic reforms to end the curse of rigged elections.