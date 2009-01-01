Woman who shared nudes with friend on WhatsApp arrested with three other women (Mpopoma woman)

Many people are not aware that they will be committing a crime, when they distribute their nude pictures or their videos or such pictures or videos of others.

So, there is a need for the media and the police to conscientize the public on the dangers of engaging on the above practice. The media is part of our popular culture.

People must know that ignorance of law is not a defence in the eyes of law (ignorantia juris non excusat). Whilst this is true, we do sympathise with the ladies in question.

And now that Zimbabwe has a Cyber law (law for the purposes of Cyber Crimes-includes privacy and other internet crimes eg internet fraud), in place, people have got to familiarise themselves with this law, in order to be on the safe side.

If these ladies were aware of that, this whole shenanigan would not have occurred. People must be careful with such pictures and videos, as they may fall in the wrong hands. Some jilted lovers sometimes circulate such pictures or videos as a way of hitting back at their former lover or revenge.

In such a case the jilted lover can also be prosecuted for that act.Laws governing obscene differ according to jurisdictions. In some other jurisdictions, the circulation of a nude picture or video of that nature or pornography material, does not amount to a crime.

Unless, as is the case of these ladies, whereby someone file a complaint of invasion of privacy. That means the material in question would have been circulated without their consent.

In some jurisdictions be it that they pursue the', Roman Dutch Law'/Civil Law, (not civil law as in civil law, this is the other name for Roman Dutch Law) or Common Law, any material which is obscene is forbidden from any circulation.The law says it depraves or corrupts society.

So, thus why people who engage in such activities get arrested. So, when you(as an ignorant person ), circulate obscene pictures or videos of your former lover having it in mind that you are punishing them, that is criminality.

So, a good media must inform the people that no one has the right to punish any other person, except the courts.Not even Donald Trump or Boris Johnson reserves that right or any media.

If you do, the law will punish you. No one is above the law. It is better you settle your issue amicably with your former lover.

My comment without bias.



Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.