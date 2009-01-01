Home | World | Africa | Chinese have more rights in Zimbabwe than Zimbabweans: ZimFirst

The ZimFirst Leader Maxwell Shumba has expressed concerns that Chinese seem to be having more rights in Zimbabwe than the Zimbabweans.

He made the remarks following reports that a Chinese employer shot two of his employees and injured them after they demanded their dues in forex.

"The video of a Chinese person shooting a Zimbabwean is very horrifying. This is what happens when we let corrupt people set the rules. The Chinese have more rights in our country because they bribe the ZANU PF Leaders," Shumba said.

"Such brazen courage and the audacity to commit such a heinous crime in a foreign can only point to the complicity of the ZANU PF government in the demise of our moral standing, our rights and our very own existence in our own country. We need to come together to fight for a Zimbabwe in which Zimbabweans make the rules and not Chinese. That Chinese man should face the full wrath of the law. If not, a ZimFirst will seek justice for the victims."

