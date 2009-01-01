Home | World | Africa | My parliament is in Mkoba: MDC Alliance MP Chibaya
My parliament is in Mkoba: MDC Alliance MP Chibaya



MDC Alliance legislator for Mkoba Amos Chibaya has said his alleged recall from parliament does not change his responsibility to serve the people in his constituency indicating that his parliament is in Mkoba-Gweru.
 
Chibaya is one of the MDC Alliance MPs who were recalled by Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T for aligning them self with their leader Nelson Chamisa.

"The enemies of the struggle claim to have recalled me. l was sponsored by MDC Alliance and voted by the people of Mkoba. My Parliament is in Mkoba. We remain focused to free the people of Zim from the jaws of poverty emanating from the legitimacy crisis and massive corruption from Zanu-PF. To the MDC Alliance family and all Zimbabweans who want to see change lets remain strong and focused. We can not be silenced, the time is now to liberate ourselves," he said.

