Bulawayor Mayor blames residents for Luveve water death crisis

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Madlala blamed Luveve residents for the Gastrointestinal Disease that has claimed 12 lives leaving thousands seeking medical attention.

Speaking on camera, Mguni said the reports of the Luveve disease outbreak was caused by residents who were storing water in contaminated metal buckets.

In an interview with veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda on the 19th of June, Mguni said the City Council was not keen in having the Bulawayo water crisis declared as a state of emergency because it might scare away investors who might not want to invest in a waterless City.

On Wednesday Voice of America's Gibbs Dube held an interview with Bulawayo City Council Spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu who conceded that some water samples from the City Council water were found to be contaminated with different bacteria.

She said they are still waiting for the labs to give a scientific explanation on the matter.

In related news, Mguni has dared the activists who are opposing the move by the City Council to clean water from Khami dam to provide scientific reasons for their opposition.

There have been claims that the dam has dead people who were thrown inside during the liberation struggle and during the Gukurahundi massacres.

Speaking to online publication CITE,Mguni said, "It's a claim that is there yes. People are alleging there are bodies inside but we don't have factual scientific evidence to back such claims. We consider Khami Dam as a water body whose raw water can be drawn, treated and purified. If such is true then it means all water bodies at some stage could have something like that.

"How do we do prove it? We don't have proof. How do you go about the process? If it were graves, exhuming those would be easier but in this case, do we scoop all the water out to look for the dead bodies? We are open to anyone who has evidence but these are claims and we don't have facts."

