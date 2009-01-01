Home | World | Africa | MDC Alliance Karoi 2018 Chief Election agent acquitted

The MDC Alliance candidate for Hurungwe West Wilson Makanyaire's 2018 Chief Election Agent Tonderai Kavhukatema has been acquitted by the Karoi Regional Magistrate on trumped-up rape charges by a ZANU PF activist and member.

Munyaradzi Muringazuva concocted the false rape charges as a way to go for our esteemed leader Makanyaire.

After grueling cross examination by our Vice Chairman Hon Job Sikhala who was the lawyer to our member, for two consecutive days taking 48 hours in total on the witness stand, the Regional Magistrate in his ruling said, the inconsistency of the complainant was grossly exposed by the most grueling cross examination the court has witnessed in a long time by the defense Counsel.

Kavhukatema was acquitted at the close of the State case after the Judge found out that the accused can not be brought to his defense to close the gaps of the failed state case.

Job Sikhala was laughing in excitement saying, "I enjoyed this case because after noticing the lies that were packed by the complainant, it needed myself to be patient and travel her path and unlock all the lies. I went for every material evidence she adduced to the court and take it, exposing her one by one. If it was not of my observation on the inconsistency of her long testimony, the innocent young man could have gone to jail for nothing. This is the big victory for the party and the Makanyaire family. They were put under a dangerous trap."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...