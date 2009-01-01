Home | World | Africa | Security guard steals VID money

A 21-YEAR-OLD Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Rusape, security guard was jailed for 18 months after he broke into VID's accounts office and stole a cash box containing $7200 bond.

Leonard Antonio will however serve 6 months effective after Rusape magistrate Ruth Moyo conditionally suspended the remaining months.

Prosecutor Leon Tawanda told the court that on March 5 Antonio hatched a plan to break and steal money from the VID office since he was manning the premise alone.

He gained entry through a window and stole a box of bond notes and hid it in a nearby bush.

Two days latter he bought a new Samsung phone from Pamusha complex in Rusape.

On March 12 the convict's colleague Magaret Kubvoruno noticed that her colleague had a new phone and became suspicious before alerting VID management who filed a police report leading to his arrest.

