Security guard steals VID money
- 2 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Leonard Antonio will however serve 6 months effective after Rusape magistrate Ruth Moyo conditionally suspended the remaining months.
Prosecutor Leon Tawanda told the court that on March 5 Antonio hatched a plan to break and steal money from the VID office since he was manning the premise alone.
He gained entry through a window and stole a box of bond notes and hid it in a nearby bush.
Two days latter he bought a new Samsung phone from Pamusha complex in Rusape.
On March 12 the convict's colleague Magaret Kubvoruno noticed that her colleague had a new phone and became suspicious before alerting VID management who filed a police report leading to his arrest.
