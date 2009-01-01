Home | World | Africa | Blood money as Army, Police fight to benefit from the Mozambique Islamic attack

The Institute for Global Threats and Democracies Studies has reported that the anti-riot police and the military forces of Mozambique are engaged in an acrimonious competition to benefit from the contract being given out to contract killers assisting in the fight against extremist Islamic terrorists at Cabo Delgado.

According to Friday reports from Mozambique, the Defence and Security Forces (Forças de Defesa e Segurança – FDS), consisting of the paramilitary anti-riot police (UIR, Unidade de Intervencao Rapida) and the National Armed Forces of Mozambique (Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique) are fighting over the contracts given to former Zimbabwean army commander Colonoel Dyk.

IGTDS reports that the riot police and the Ministry of Interior are running the Cabo Delgado war; however, the army and the Ministry of Defence are fighting to take over.

For a long time the paramilitary police had the senior position and did the key fighting, from the 2013-2015 fighting with Renamo and continuing in Cabo Delgado. The new turf war was reported by Africa Monitor (Lisbon, June, 12). The struggle appears to be about trust and money.The institute say the goal is to control foreign military support that could involve lucrative contracts. Police General Commander Bernardino Rafael signed the contract with South African mercenary company Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) to supply the helicopters, light planes and drone that now are used in Cabo Delgado.

Colonel's DAG is contracted to supply six combat helicopters which are currently used in Libya, leased to Eric Prince's Frontier Services Group. Prince (Blackwater founder) also has companies in South Africa.

Military high-rank officials are reported by the Institute to be saying that Rafael and DAG are using the wrong type of equipment, simply adapted from civilian helicopters. They say during Macomi attack the helicopters had to keep interrupting their missions to fly 100 km back to Pemba for refueling. Currently Mozambique has only one attack helicopter of its own, a Russian-built MI-8, and the military say it would be sensible to buy more equipment for the military to get involved in the war.

