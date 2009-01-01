Open letter to Auxilia Mnangagwa

Dear First Lady

Ever since you became the Health Ambassador the health care system of this country collapsed and corruption in the health sector reached alarming new levels placing the lives of Zimbabweans who depend on local health care at risk.

The health sector has had scandal after scandal yet you have remained quiet. Some of the health scandals are pointing back at you and your family and we feel that you should not be the health ambassador.

Tendayi Gwata is in urgent need of Chemotherapy yet the nation doesn't have the requisite machinery, the health care sector doesn't have funds for life-saving equipment but they have 62 million to give to one Delish Nguwaya.

Madam First lady your deafening silence is a cause for concern, and it has left us wondering if indeed you are a health ambassador serving the people or you serve personal interests in the health sector.

Are you the Health Ambassador or are you the Health Corruption Ambassador?